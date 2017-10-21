Lakers' Lonzo Ball: One assist shy of historic triple-double in win
Ball recorded 29 points (12-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 132-130 win over the Suns.
With one more assist, Ball would've shattered the record for the youngest player to score a triple-double, an achievement currently held by LeBron James. If tonight's game was any indication, he may have more opportunities to get there. Granted, Ball was pitted against a team that had just suffered a 48-point loss to the Blazers earlier in the week, so to only beat the Suns by two points might not be a great litmus test of things to come. But a win is a win and Ball looked every bit the dynamic playmaker who was drafted second in the 2017 draft and wowed audiences in the Vegas Summer League. After a disappointing first game and an outstanding second game, we'll learn more about Ball's journey when they host the Pelicans on Sunday.
