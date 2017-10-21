Ball recorded 29 points (12-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 132-130 win over the Suns.

With one more assist, Ball would've shattered the record for the youngest player to score a triple-double, an achievement currently held by LeBron James. If tonight's game was any indication, he may have more opportunities to get there. Granted, Ball was pitted against a team that had just suffered a 48-point loss to the Blazers earlier in the week, so to only beat the Suns by two points might not be a great litmus test of things to come. But a win is a win and Ball looked every bit the dynamic playmaker who was drafted second in the 2017 draft and wowed audiences in the Vegas Summer League. After a disappointing first game and an outstanding second game, we'll learn more about Ball's journey when they host the Pelicans on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories