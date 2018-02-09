Ball (knee) will not play Saturday against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

This will be the 13th consecutive game Ball misses while dealing with a left knee sprain. When healthy, Ball will share the backcourt with newly-acquired Isaiah Thomas, although Ball is still expected to see a full workload and be the team's starting point guard.

