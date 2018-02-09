Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out again Saturday
Ball (knee) will not play Saturday against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
This will be the 13th consecutive game Ball misses while dealing with a left knee sprain. When healthy, Ball will share the backcourt with newly-acquired Isaiah Thomas, although Ball is still expected to see a full workload and be the team's starting point guard.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Tuesday, but progressing•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not ready to practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play in next two games•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Sunday, yet to go through full practice•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...