Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out again Thursday
Ball (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
There was some optimism that Ball might be able to play limited minutes Thursday, but that idea was short-lived. Instead, he will be re-evaluated with his next chance to take the court arriving Saturday against the Clippers.
