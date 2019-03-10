Ball (ankle) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball and the team agreed on this course of action after Ball had his ankle re-evaluated Saturday. The focus now will be to get the point guard healthy for the offseason, as it would give him his first opportunity to have a full summer to work on his game as a pro. Overall, Ball has played just 99 games through two seasons, as a knee injury limited him last year. He'll end the 2018-19 campaign with lower box score stats across the board, but Ball did manage to increase both his field-goal and three-point percentages.