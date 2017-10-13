Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Friday vs. Clippers
Ball (ankle) participated during Friday's shootaround but is out for the day's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Ball is trending in the right direction but will be held out of Friday's preseason finale. He should be considered questionable for the team's regular-season opener Thursday, which is also against the Clippers.
