Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Monday, to be reevaluated in a week
Ball has been diagnosed with a sprained left shoulder, and he'll be reevaluated in a week.
As a result, Ball will be held out of Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Timberwolves, and he'll also miss at least the next two contests before being evaluated again on Dec. 31. Expect Jordan Clarkson and rookie Josh Hart to pick up most of Ball's minutes, with either Tyler Ennis or Alex Caruso in line to pick up a few residual minutes as the potential No. 3 point guard.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...