Ball has been diagnosed with a sprained left shoulder, and he'll be reevaluated in a week.

As a result, Ball will be held out of Monday's Christmas Day matchup with the Timberwolves, and he'll also miss at least the next two contests before being evaluated again on Dec. 31. Expect Jordan Clarkson and rookie Josh Hart to pick up most of Ball's minutes, with either Tyler Ennis or Alex Caruso in line to pick up a few residual minutes as the potential No. 3 point guard.