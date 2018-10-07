Ball (knee) won't play Saturday against the Clippers. He is expected to play Wednesday against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

There was some optimism that Ball would make his preseason debut Saturday after recovering from knee surgery. But the Lakers' coaching and medical staff continues to play it safe with the sophomore point guard. Rajon Rondo will start Saturday's matchup. All signs are pointing to Ball playing Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories