Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Bill Oram of the So Cal News Group reports.

Ball was listed as doubtful coming into Sunday and will miss his second straight game. Alex Caruso and Josh Hart saw 31 and 35 minutes respectively against the Bucks on Friday, and should both receive significant minutes with both Ball and Brandon Ingram (concussion) out.

