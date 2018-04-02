Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Sunday against Sacramento
Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Bill Oram of the So Cal News Group reports.
Ball was listed as doubtful coming into Sunday and will miss his second straight game. Alex Caruso and Josh Hart saw 31 and 35 minutes respectively against the Bucks on Friday, and should both receive significant minutes with both Ball and Brandon Ingram (concussion) out.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...