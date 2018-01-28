Ball (knee) has yet to go through a full practice, but could return at some point during the Lakers' current five-game road trip, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports. "He's feeling better every day," coach Luke Walton said. "I wouldn't be surprised if within a couple of days, a week, whatever it is, they say he's ready to start practicing again.

Ball has already missed the last six games with a minor MCL sprain and from the sounds of it, he's likely going to miss a handful more as well while he attempts to return to practice and ramp up his activity. He can safely be ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Trail Blazers and will also likely remain sidelined ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Magic. Coach Walton once again reiterated that the Lakers aren't going to rush Ball back, so there's certainly a chance he's out for another week or two. Another update should be provided once Ball is able to go through full-contact practices.