Ball (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

It's unsurprising that Ball will be sidelined for an 11th straight game after head coach Luke Walton said Sunday that the rookie point guard wasn't expected to participate in practice Monday. Per Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Southern California, Ball was able to put in a workout Monday, though Walton noted that the 20-year-old was limited to non-contact activity. Until Ball puts in a full-court, full-contact practice, the Lakers won't clear him to play.