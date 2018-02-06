Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Tuesday, but progressing
Ball (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
It's unsurprising that Ball will be sidelined for an 11th straight game after head coach Luke Walton said Sunday that the rookie point guard wasn't expected to participate in practice Monday. Per Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Southern California, Ball was able to put in a workout Monday, though Walton noted that the 20-year-old was limited to non-contact activity. Until Ball puts in a full-court, full-contact practice, the Lakers won't clear him to play.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not ready to practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play in next two games•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Sunday, yet to go through full practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Gets shots up in light practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...