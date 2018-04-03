Ball (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports. According to coach Luke Walton, "We're gonna wait until he's all the way healthy, if that happens."

Ball will be sidelined for a third straight contest Tuesday as he continues to work back from a left knee bruise. With the playoffs out of the question and the season nearing its close, the team is opting to play it safe with the rookie. His next chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Spurs.