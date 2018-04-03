Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Tuesday
Ball (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports. According to coach Luke Walton, "We're gonna wait until he's all the way healthy, if that happens."
Ball will be sidelined for a third straight contest Tuesday as he continues to work back from a left knee bruise. With the playoffs out of the question and the season nearing its close, the team is opting to play it safe with the rookie. His next chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...