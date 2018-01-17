Ball (knee), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, is also unlikely to play Friday vs. the Pacers, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports. "From what I see he doesn't look like he's ready to start playing," coach Luke Walton said.

Ball continues to work his way back from a left knee sprain and barring any surprise improvement with his health, there's a good chance he remains out the next two contests. That would bring Sunday's tilt with the Knicks as his next option for a return, though it will be worth it to monitor Ball's status over the next few days to make sure he's out as expected Friday. Tyler Ennis is the likely starter in his place, while Jordan Clarkson should also benefit as well.