Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 19 minutes in opener
Ball totaled seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assists and one steal across 19 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
As expected, Ball saw modest minutes off the bench in an effort to continue managing his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The second-year point guard was less than sharp with his shot, an area he'll look to remain more consistent in during his sophomore campaign after mustering just a 36.0 percent success rate as a rookie, including 30.5 percent from distance. Veteran Rajon Rondo was solid while filling in for Ball on Thursday, and the latter figures to remain in a bench role for at least a few more games before retaking his spot on the first unit. Ball's next opportunity to build up his workload will come Saturday against the Rockets.
