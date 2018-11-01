Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 33 minutes in Wednesday's victory
Ball totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over the Mavericks.
Ball had a nice game after bottoming out in his last outing. He was an efficient 4-of-6 from the field including a perfect 3-of-3 from the perimeter. The defense was not there but it was mightily encouraging that he played 33 minutes as opposed to Rajon Rondo who saw just 17 minutes. Those who have him will need to continue to show patience and hope that the playing time sticks moving forward.
