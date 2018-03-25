Ball fininshed with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 victory over Memphis.

Ball had another nice all-around performance Saturday despite the efficiency concerns. He continues to put up numbers in multiple categories and looks set for big minutes to finish the season. He is going to be tough to get in drafts next season unless owners are willing to use their second or third round picks to secure him.