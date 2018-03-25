Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 42 minutes in victory
Ball fininshed with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 victory over Memphis.
Ball had another nice all-around performance Saturday despite the efficiency concerns. He continues to put up numbers in multiple categories and looks set for big minutes to finish the season. He is going to be tough to get in drafts next season unless owners are willing to use their second or third round picks to secure him.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Dishes out 11 dimes in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Accuracy issues persist in victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Delivers all around performance Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Fills out stat sheet in Wednesday's win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...