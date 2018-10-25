Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays well again in second consecutive start
Ball produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over Phoenix.
In his second consecutive start, Ball continued to look better on both ends of the floor. He is starting to put up some across the board production while also appearing to have worked on his efficiency from the field and free-throw line. Rajon Rondo is set to return from his two-game suspension when the Lakers next turn out against the Nuggets on Thursday, leaving Ball's role as the starter up in the air. He will likely move into the permanent starting role at some stage, and owners should just sit tight to see how things play out.
