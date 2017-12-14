Ball is probable for Thursday's contest against the Cavaliers due to a left quad contusion, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Ball likely suffered the injury during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Knicks, though he didn't play like he was injured, posting 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes. More information on his status should emerge as he goes through pre-game warmups. In the unlikely event he's held out, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis would probably see expanded roles at point guard.