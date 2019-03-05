Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Putting up shots
Ball (ankle) was spotted getting up shots during Tuesday's practice, but he wasn't jumping, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
While it's positive news that Ball is progressing, it remains to be seen when he'll be able to get back into game action. He's set to be re-evaluated within the next few days, at which point a timetable could become more clear.
