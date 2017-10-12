Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Questionable for Friday
Ball (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice and is considered questionable to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers.
Ball has missed the last three preseason contests due to a sore left ankle, but Thursday marks the first time the rookie point guard was able to practice since suffering the injury. If the Lakers do decide to play Ball on Friday, it will likely be on a limited basis, seeing as the regular season is just around the corner. Regardless, Ball's return to practice is a great sign for his status for the team's season opener next Thursday against the Clippers.
