Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Questionable for Wednesday
Ball (shoulder) has been cleared for a return to practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
After missing the Lakers last five games with a left shoulder injury, he was reevaluated Tuesday and the team's medical staff believes he's made enough progress to be cleared for full practices moving forward. That said, the Lakers aren't quite ready to clear him for Wednesday's contest, so Ball will likely have to test everything out during morning shootaround earlier in the day to prove he's feeling healthy enough to take the court. If Ball ends up being cleared, the likes of Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart would likely see less minutes in the backcourt as a result.
