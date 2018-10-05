Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers
Ball (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Ball has been a full participant in practices for over a week. The Lakers have admitted to being extremely cautious with the second-year point guard, who is recovering from a July knee surgery. If he ends up playing Saturday, it's not clear if he'll start or come off the bench behind Rajon Rondo.
