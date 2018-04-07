Ball (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Ball has missed five straight games as a result of a left knee bruise, though may be able to take the floor for the Lakers' third-to-last game of the season. More word on his status should arrive after he tests things out during Sunday's morning shootaround.

