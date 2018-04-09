Ball (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Ball has missed the last six games with a lingering left knee bruise and despite being listed as questionable, expect the Lakers to remain cautious with their prized rookie. An official update on his availability will likely be provided following Tuesday's morning shootaround, but either way, Ball seems likely to miss one, or both, games of the Lakers upcoming back-to-back set.