Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Questionable with left knee sprain
Ball had an MRI on Sunday that revealed a minor left knee sprain and is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
It doesn't appear that the Lakers are very concerned with the rookie's injury, but they could elect to exercise caution with Ball given that he recently returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out for six games. Expect an update on the point guards health following the team's shootaround, as he'll likely be evaluated closely at that time.
