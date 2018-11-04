Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Quiet in win over Portland
Ball had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3PT), three assists and three rebounds in Saturday's win over Portland.
Ball once again got the start over Rajon Rondo, but he played only 19 minutes, compared to Rondo's 26. Other than the lone made three, Ball was mostly ineffective for the third time in four games.
