Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Rebounds from scoreless effort
Ball tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 107-97 win over the Mavericks.
After going scoreless in 23 minutes a night earlier in Minneapolis, Ball was able to bounce back in swift fashion for the second half of the back-to-back set. Ball's erratic shooting means there will likely be some volatility to his scoring from game to game, but his unfettered access to the bulk of the point-guard minutes sets him up well to deliver sound all-around numbers. While LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) have been sidelined for the last seven games, Ball is averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.4 treys and 1.1 steals per contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Dismal in loss to Minnesota•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Drills five and coughs up six in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Notable usage decline in defeat•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Another solid line in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Falls just short of triple-double•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Season-high 23 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.