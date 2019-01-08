Ball tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 107-97 win over the Mavericks.

After going scoreless in 23 minutes a night earlier in Minneapolis, Ball was able to bounce back in swift fashion for the second half of the back-to-back set. Ball's erratic shooting means there will likely be some volatility to his scoring from game to game, but his unfettered access to the bulk of the point-guard minutes sets him up well to deliver sound all-around numbers. While LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) have been sidelined for the last seven games, Ball is averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.4 treys and 1.1 steals per contest.