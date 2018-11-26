Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records 10 rebounds Sunday
Ball registered nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.
Ball has now posted back-to-back games with double-digit rebound totals as he has certainly become a bigger presence on the boards of late. Ball has shown the ability to put up points, rebounds and assists all on separate occasions, but if he can put it all together in one night, Ball could become more of a threat for big statistical games moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores season-high 15 points in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Another rough shooting night•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scoreless in 28 minutes Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Set for increased role in Rajon Rondo's absence•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: More across-the-board production in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in narrow win•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...