Ball registered nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.

Ball has now posted back-to-back games with double-digit rebound totals as he has certainly become a bigger presence on the boards of late. Ball has shown the ability to put up points, rebounds and assists all on separate occasions, but if he can put it all together in one night, Ball could become more of a threat for big statistical games moving forward.