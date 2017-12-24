Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records double-double in loss
Ball posted 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3 Pt) 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals ans a blocked shot in 37 minutes during Saturday's 95-92 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Ball's 37 minutes on the floor is to be expected as he continues to be indoctrinated as the face of the franchise. There's little doubt that at this point in their careers, Jordan Clarkson is unquestionably the better player and could help the team win more games, but behind closed doors, Clarkson is already rumored to be headed out of town to clear cap space for an elite player. This would essentially leave the Lakers without anyone to spell Ball, who has turned up essentially absent in several fourth quarters this season. Nevertheless, the Lakers' insistence on pushing him out on the floor makes him worth a slot in every seasonal format.
