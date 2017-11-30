Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records double-double in overtime loss
Ball scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3 Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.
Ball managed a double-double in the loss, and although he was efficient in the win, he is still continually getting outplayed by Jordan Clarkson in the second unit. Coach Luke Walton and the Lakers will continue to start their rookie star going forward, but owners will have to expect some erratic stat lines as Ball matures in his role as the floor general for one of the youngest teams in the league.
