Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records double-double with 10 rebounds in win
Ball tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 93-81 win over the Spurs.
Ball's double-double surprisingly came from a 10-rebound effort instead of assists. The rookie is averaging an impressive 8.8 rebounds since his return from injury, and an even more impressive average of three steals per game. The fortunes of the Lakers have had a tendency to rise and fall with Ball's performances. He's swiftly becoming a more reliable fantasy option with every game.
