Ball scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and six steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 win over the Heat.

Ball was a bit passive as a shooter, but he neared his season averages in assists and rebounds while setting a new career high in steals. Most notably, his 34 minutes of action were by far the most he's received since returning from a long injury absence, indicating that he could be in line for a hefty workload on a nightly basis moving forward.