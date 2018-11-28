Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Returns Tuesday
Ball (ankle) started the third quarter during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Ball was questionable to return due to a sprained ankle suffered just before the half. He'll attempt to play through it.
