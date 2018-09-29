Ball (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball is completely healthy and apparently has looked really good in practice, but the Lakers are going to continue to ease him into action after dealing with a knee injury since the end of last season. It wouldn't be surprising if Ball missed at least another game or two following Sunday's contest, but his next shot to make his preseason debut will come on Tuesday against the Nuggets. Ball is in no danger of missing any regular season action at this point in time.