Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out for preseason opener
Ball (knee) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ball is completely healthy and apparently has looked really good in practice, but the Lakers are going to continue to ease him into action after dealing with a knee injury since the end of last season. It wouldn't be surprising if Ball missed at least another game or two following Sunday's contest, but his next shot to make his preseason debut will come on Tuesday against the Nuggets. Ball is in no danger of missing any regular season action at this point in time.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Takes contact, doubtful for preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not taking contact, set to begin season off bench•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Coming off bench to start season•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Medically cleared entering camp•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Medically cleared, will remain limited•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be limited to start camp•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...