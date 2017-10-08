Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Kings.

Ball was limited at practice over the last few days and actually received treatment on his ankle instead of going through Saturday's session, so it's not really a surprise he'll be held out Sunday. The rookie guard's ankle sprain is still considered mild, however, so Ball doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Jazz, but in the meantime, look for more Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis.