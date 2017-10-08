Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out for Sunday's exhibition
Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Kings.
Ball was limited at practice over the last few days and actually received treatment on his ankle instead of going through Saturday's session, so it's not really a surprise he'll be held out Sunday. The rookie guard's ankle sprain is still considered mild, however, so Ball doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Jazz, but in the meantime, look for more Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Gets treatment Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Limited in Friday's practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...