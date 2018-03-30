Ball (knee) will not play Friday against the Bucks.

Ball suffered a bruised knee during Wednesday's win over the Mavs, which limited him to just 24 minutes of action in the Lakers' 10-point win. The rookie will be held out Friday as a precaution, meaning the likes of Tyler Ennis, Alex Caruso and Josh Hart (hand) could each see boosts in minutes.

