Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Friday vs. Bucks
Ball (knee) will not play Friday against the Bucks.
Ball suffered a bruised knee during Wednesday's win over the Mavs, which limited him to just 24 minutes of action in the Lakers' 10-point win. The rookie will be held out Friday as a precaution, meaning the likes of Tyler Ennis, Alex Caruso and Josh Hart (hand) could each see boosts in minutes.
