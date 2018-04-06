Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Friday
Ball (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, according to the Lakers' game notes.
Ball will miss his fifth straight contest due to a left knee contusion. With the Lakers officially eliminated from the playoff race, it's not out of the question for the team to keep the starting point guard out the remainder of the year to ensure the contusion doesn't get worse. As a result, look for Alex Caruso to continue his role as starter against the Timberwolves.
