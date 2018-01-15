Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, Ball will be held out of Monday's contest with a left knee sprain. Tyler Ennis should be in line to get the start at point guard in the rookie's absence. Given that the injury is being described as minor, there's a solid chance Ball could return for Wednesday's against the Thunder.

