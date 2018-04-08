Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

Ball will be missing a sixth straight game, though considering he had previously been ruled questionable, it appears he's getting closer to a potential return. While the Lakers are going to be as cautious as possible with their prized rookie, there's an outside shot he plays in one, or both, of the team's upcoming games against the Rockets and Clippers to end the season. In the meantime, Alex Caruso figures to make a nother start at point guard, with Josh Hart getting big minutes in the backcourt as well.