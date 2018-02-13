Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out through All-Star break
Ball (knee) participated in Tuesday's practice but will not play until after the All-Star break, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site rpeorts.
Ball is reportedly still dealing with some discomfort in his left knee, so instead of rushing the rookie back this week, the Lakers will elect to exercise caution. With Ball out at least the next two games, both Isaiah Thomas and Josh Hart should be in line for extended minutes in the backcourt both Wednesday and Thursday.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...