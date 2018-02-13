Ball (knee) participated in Tuesday's practice but will not play until after the All-Star break, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site rpeorts.

Ball is reportedly still dealing with some discomfort in his left knee, so instead of rushing the rookie back this week, the Lakers will elect to exercise caution. With Ball out at least the next two games, both Isaiah Thomas and Josh Hart should be in line for extended minutes in the backcourt both Wednesday and Thursday.