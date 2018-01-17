Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday
Ball (knee) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Thunder, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
This is nothing unexpected, as Ball was listed as doubtful heading into morning shootaround. In his stead, Tyler Ennis and Jordan Clarkson will likely handle most of the point guard duties.
