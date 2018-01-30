Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday
Ball (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ball is said to be making progress in his recovery from a sprained left knee, but he was still unable to practice Tuesday, and the team has preemptively ruled him out of Wednesday's contest. With a day off Thursday, the hope is that Ball could potentially go through a practice, with the goal of getting him back in the mix before the end of the team's current, five-game road swing. The Lakers play in Brooklyn on Friday before finishing up in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.
