Ball (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ball is said to be making progress in his recovery from a sprained left knee, but he was still unable to practice Tuesday, and the team has preemptively ruled him out of Wednesday's contest. With a day off Thursday, the hope is that Ball could potentially go through a practice, with the goal of getting him back in the mix before the end of the team's current, five-game road swing. The Lakers play in Brooklyn on Friday before finishing up in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.