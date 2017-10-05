Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Ball (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Ball continues to work his way back from a sprained ankle and was seen visibly limping during pregame warmups, so it comes as no surprise the Lakers are going to keep their prized point guard out. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next few days with the hope of returning for Sunday's tilt with the Kings. With Ball out, look for Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis to pick up a few more minutes, while rookie Josh Hart could play a role in his preseason debut as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't return against Denver•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot in preseason debut•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: MRI confirms mild calf strain•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be held out of Vegas Summer League finale•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...