Ball (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Ball continues to work his way back from a sprained ankle and was seen visibly limping during pregame warmups, so it comes as no surprise the Lakers are going to keep their prized point guard out. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next few days with the hope of returning for Sunday's tilt with the Kings. With Ball out, look for Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis to pick up a few more minutes, while rookie Josh Hart could play a role in his preseason debut as well.