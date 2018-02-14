Ball (knee) said Wednesday that he plans to return to action on Feb. 23 against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Ball hasn't played in over a calendar month while dealing with discomfort in his left knee, and while he acknowledged that he's still not 100 percent, Ball said that he'd be playing if it were the playoffs. The rookie will remain out Wednesday and Thursday as the Lakers close out their pre-All-Star schedule with a back-to-back, but the expectation is that Ball will return to the mix after the break when the Lakers play host to the Mavs. Ball could be gradually re-integrated into the rotation, but he's expected to eventually reclaim the starting point guard spot once he's back up to full speed.