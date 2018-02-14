Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Says he'll return after All-Star break
Ball (knee) said Wednesday that he plans to return to action on Feb. 23 against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Ball hasn't played in over a calendar month while dealing with discomfort in his left knee, and while he acknowledged that he's still not 100 percent, Ball said that he'd be playing if it were the playoffs. The rookie will remain out Wednesday and Thursday as the Lakers close out their pre-All-Star schedule with a back-to-back, but the expectation is that Ball will return to the mix after the break when the Lakers play host to the Mavs. Ball could be gradually re-integrated into the rotation, but he's expected to eventually reclaim the starting point guard spot once he's back up to full speed.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out through All-Star break•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Goes through non-contact work Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Progresses to full-speed drills•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out again Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Tuesday, but progressing•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...