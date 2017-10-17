Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Says he's 'for sure' playing
Ball (ankle) says he will play during Thursday's season opener against the Clippers, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports reports. When asked if there was a chance he would miss the game, the rookie responded, "No, I'm playing. For sure."
There was some worry Ball's ankle injury wouldn't allow him to participate during Thursday's season-opener. It will be a highly-anticipated debut, but certainly won't be easy going up against a quality Clippers squad after playing in just one preseason game. As a (presumably) high-usage starting point guard, Ball should be owned in nearly all fantasy formats.
