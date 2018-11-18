Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scoreless in 28 minutes Saturday
Ball recorded just five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 loss to the Magic.
Ball missed all five of his field-goal attempts Saturday but did manage to put up some other numbers as a small compensation. He is locked in as the starter in the absence of Rajon Rondo (hand) and should be better than this on most nights. Chances are he was dropped in some leagues and after this performance, could be dropped in some more. He is worth a roster spot in standard leagues but could provide you with plenty of bumps in the road.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Set for increased role in Rajon Rondo's absence•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: More across-the-board production in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full stat line in narrow win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Logs dreadful shooting night Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play, start Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be game-time call•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.