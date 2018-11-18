Ball recorded just five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 loss to the Magic.

Ball missed all five of his field-goal attempts Saturday but did manage to put up some other numbers as a small compensation. He is locked in as the starter in the absence of Rajon Rondo (hand) and should be better than this on most nights. Chances are he was dropped in some leagues and after this performance, could be dropped in some more. He is worth a roster spot in standard leagues but could provide you with plenty of bumps in the road.