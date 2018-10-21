Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores 14 points in Saturday's loss
Ball contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Rockets.
Ball was efficient and effective in this one, and could be in line to draw a start in Monday's matchup with the Spurs if Rajon Rondo is suspended for a game or two. Regardless, Rondo and Ball, who has the size and ability to shift to shooting guard, can share the floor, and they play for a team that shares the ball, so there should be plenty of opportunities to go around for both of them this year.
