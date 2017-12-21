Ball accounted for 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes Wednesday in Los Angeles's win over Houston.

After a rocky start to his rookie campaign, Ball has been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He fell one rebound short of a double-double Wednesday, but Ball was one of the driving forces behind the Lakers victory in Houston. Ball has eclipsed the 20-point threshold only once this season, and his scoring output varies. However, his season averages across the board are potent. Ball averages enough rebounds (7.0), assists (7.0), steals (1.4), and blocks (1.0) to provide plenty of fantasy value.