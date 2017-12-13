Ball scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 overtime loss to New York.

Against the Knicks, Ball set aside his offensive struggles and turned in a 17 point performance on Tuesday. Shooting 25.8 percent from three, the rookie guard found his shot after sinking 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc. Tuesday's solid scoring night aside, Ball has only scored in the double-digits in nine games. As a result, Ball has been way more miss than hit in the scoring department. Consider his 17 points to be a rare bonus in what has been a disappointing season.