Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores 17 points Tuesday
Ball scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 overtime loss to New York.
Against the Knicks, Ball set aside his offensive struggles and turned in a 17 point performance on Tuesday. Shooting 25.8 percent from three, the rookie guard found his shot after sinking 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc. Tuesday's solid scoring night aside, Ball has only scored in the double-digits in nine games. As a result, Ball has been way more miss than hit in the scoring department. Consider his 17 points to be a rare bonus in what has been a disappointing season.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records double-double in overtime loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Inefficient again in victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Triple-doubles in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Another nightmarish shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Has down game in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...