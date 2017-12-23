Ball scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie seems to enjoy the spotlight that comes with playing against the defending champs, and Ball is now averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.7 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in three games while shooting 57.9 percent (11-for-19) from beyond the arc against Golden State -- nearly double his three-point shooting percentage on the season. There are still plenty of rough edges to Ball's game, but his ability to come up big in big spots bodes well for his future.