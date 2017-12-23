Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores 24 in Friday's loss
Ball scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Warriors.
The rookie seems to enjoy the spotlight that comes with playing against the defending champs, and Ball is now averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.7 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in three games while shooting 57.9 percent (11-for-19) from beyond the arc against Golden State -- nearly double his three-point shooting percentage on the season. There are still plenty of rough edges to Ball's game, but his ability to come up big in big spots bodes well for his future.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores 16 points in 38 minutes•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play Thursday vs. Cavs•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Probable with quad bruise Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores 17 points Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Records double-double in overtime loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...