Ball had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 victory over the Cavaliers.

After a slow start, Ball got things going, producing one of his better games of the season so far. He also played a season-high 36 minutes in the victory, helping the Lakers to their sixth win from the past seven games. Ball is locked in as the starter with Rajon Rondo (hand) sidelined and will hopefully build on this encouraging performance.